Mariah Carey Is In Love On Her Sultry New Single ‘With You’

Epic Records

Mariah Carey has yet to announce the follow-up to her 2014 album Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse, but it feels like we’re getting close. Last month, she shared the promotional single “GTFO,” and now she’s back with “With You,” another new song that’s also vaguely explicit. On the breathy, piano-led R&B number, Carey sings in the chorus, “Ooh, I’m in love, it’s true / Yeah, damn I f**ks with you.”

Also in the chorus, Carey gives a nod to Usher, singing, “Playing Confessions, and our bodies blendin’,” referencing the album produced by Jermaine Dupri, with whom Carey has worked with many times before. Elsewhere in the DJ Mustard-produced song, she sings, “He said ‘yo, I’ve been lovin’ you so long / Ever since that Bone Thugs song / You ain’t gotta break down, you’re too strong,'” a reference to her 1997 single “Breakdown” featuring Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

All we know about the new album is that it’s expected to come out at some point in 2018, and Carey previously said of it, “This is me at this moment in my life being able to express myself as a writer and a singer. I’m just really in a good place. […] My fans just want to hear me express myself and speak from the heart and sing from the heart. Some of the record is lighthearted and fun, and some [songs] I really went deep in terms of the lyrical content. There’s a nice cross-section of things.”

Listen to “With You” above.