Marilyn Manson Suffered An Onstage Meltdown, Ending His New York Concert Early And Making Fans Furious

#Marilyn Manson
Deputy Music Editor
02.16.18 6 Comments

Getty Image

It’s been a rough album cycle for Marilyn Manson. And while some of the issues have not been his fault, like having his bass player accused of rape or getting crushed under a stage prop and being forced to reschedule many dates, others have only himself to blame, like a tone-deaf video featuring Johnny Depp or using a fake gun in concert in a city recently hit with gun violence.

For his latest mishap, it’s tough to say exactly which side of the fence it falls on. Last night at a performance in Huntington near New York City, his first visit in the area since being injured last year, Manson cut his set short amid a series of rambling speeches in what fans are calling an onstage meltdown, Brooklyn Vegan reports.

According to tweets, Instagram posts, and Reddit comments, Manson violently thrashed his equipment, asked fans repeatedly to tell him they loved him, and left the stage multiple times. One Reddit user notes that a problem was apparent during a pre-set meet-and-greet, when Manson showed up already visibly intoxicated. Another claimed that EMTs were eventually called. Of course, the possibility exists that this is a result of trying to tour while injured or mentally spent, which we’ve seen can have dire effects on musicians that push themselves too hard.

The concert had many asking for a refund, making it two straight disastrous New York City appearances. Manson has yet to comment on the events of the evening, and some videos of the performance have emerged, including the fans shouting “F*ck you, Manson” after he left the stage. You can watch them below, along with the reactions from a few fans.

