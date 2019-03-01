Marina’s New Single ‘Superstar’ Is Shimmering Indie Pop Perfection

03.01.19 1 hour ago

Welsh indie pop princess Marina has dropped the second single off her highly anticipated fourth studio album Love And Fear. Her new track “Superstar” is romantic synth-pop perfection.

Marina has written plenty of songs about stardom and its dark sides, but “Superstar” is about a person whose power and light makes you feel celestial. Marina sings about a love who lights her way, making everything brighter. “When I’m afraid, when the world’s gone dark / Come and save my day, you’re my superstar,” she sings, her melancholy voice adding another layer of meaning to untangle. Marina’s love embraces all her darkness and imperfections, and she hails the way the two of them have “worked so hard” to reach that level of comfort and mutual support.

“Superstar” strikes that perfect balance between bleak and hopeful that earned Marina so many fans with her first album, 2010’s The Family Jewels. Love And Fear is her first album since 2014’s Froot. With the release of her first single earlier this year, Marina revealed that she had dropped “The Diamonds” and is going by her first name alone. It’s cool, though — she’s a superstar by any name.

Love And Fear is out April 26 via Atlantic. You can pre-order the album here, and listen to “Superstar” above.

Marina is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

