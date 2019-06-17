Mark Ronson And King Princess Collaborate On The Shimmering Funk Of ‘Pieces Of Us’

06.17.19

The past few days have been a terrific time to be a King Princess fan. At the end of last week, she shared a fun new video for “Cheap Queen,” then she performed at Bonnaroo this past weekend, and now she has a new collaboration with esteemed producer Mark Ronson. King Princess (who is signed to Ronson’s Zelig Records) is part of a guest-heavy tracklist, and now her appearance on the album, “Pieces Of Us,” has been shared following its premiere on BBC Radio 1 today.

The track starts off ethereal and slow before it kicks into drive and reveals its true self: a shimmering neo-disco track with a funky bass line. Ronson also shared a silly “behind the scenes” video of the two writing and recording the song, which apparently involved some body-switching.

The track is the latest from Ronson’s upcoming album, Late Night Feelings. Aside from “Pieces Of Us,” the record features a ton of joint efforts, with Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Angel Olsen, and Lykke Li. Ronson and Li were also on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform the album’s title track just a few days ago.

Listen to “Pieces Of Us” above.

Late Night Feelings is out 06/21 via RCA. Pre-order it here.

