Mark Ronson And Lykke Li Joined Forces For An Electric Performance Of ‘Late Night Feelings’ On ‘Colbert’

06.14.19 1 hour ago

Last night, multi-hyphenate DJ/songwriter/producer Mark Ronson went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his album of “sad bangers,” Late Night Feelings. Along with sitting down for an interview, where he discussed his time as a 12-year-old intern at Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winner teamed up with indie-pop singer Lykke Li for a performance of the album’s title track.

The performance featured Ronson, Li, and a full band all in matching white suits, which makes sense in Ronson’s post-“Uptown Funk” ’70s revival. They look cool, and also a little bit like Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie doing “Me!” The song itself, like Ronson’s past hits, is fun and catchy, and full of his distinct style.

In the interview, Ronson discussed how being a DJ has changed since he started in the ’90s, and why he thinks his “profession is now a joke.” On the subject of the upcoming album, he said it’s full of songs that will make you dance and cry at the same time — but doubtfully because you’re worried about the direction your career field has taken. Either way, the performance proves the album is definitely groove-able.

Watch Ronson and Li’s performance of “Late Night Feelings” above. Late Night Feelings is out June 21.

Around The Web

TAGSlate night feelingsLATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERTlykke liMark Ronson
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.10.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

Crate-Digging: Devin Finch, Mini Trees, And More Bandcamp Albums From May

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP