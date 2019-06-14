Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last night, multi-hyphenate DJ/songwriter/producer Mark Ronson went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his album of “sad bangers,” Late Night Feelings. Along with sitting down for an interview, where he discussed his time as a 12-year-old intern at Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winner teamed up with indie-pop singer Lykke Li for a performance of the album’s title track.

The performance featured Ronson, Li, and a full band all in matching white suits, which makes sense in Ronson’s post-“Uptown Funk” ’70s revival. They look cool, and also a little bit like Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie doing “Me!” The song itself, like Ronson’s past hits, is fun and catchy, and full of his distinct style.

In the interview, Ronson discussed how being a DJ has changed since he started in the ’90s, and why he thinks his “profession is now a joke.” On the subject of the upcoming album, he said it’s full of songs that will make you dance and cry at the same time — but doubtfully because you’re worried about the direction your career field has taken. Either way, the performance proves the album is definitely groove-able.

Watch Ronson and Li’s performance of “Late Night Feelings” above. Late Night Feelings is out June 21.