The Super Bowl halftime show is the largest musical showcase every year in America. For just around 15 minutes or so, one marquee performer — and usually some special guests — have the eyes and ears of something around 100 million people on them, tuned in to see what they can do. In other words, it’s a big deal to get chosen to play each year.

According to a report by Variety, this year, the NFL has decided to tap the pop-rock band Maroon 5 to take over the slot and show off their “Moves Like Jagger.” While the band and the league have yet to confirm the selection or comment on the pick, multiple sources have informed the magazine it’s a done-deal.

Maroon 5 are certainly a safe bet for the NFL to make in this slot. You’re probably not going to get a salacious moment ala Janet Jackson/Justin Timberlake, or that time M.I.A. flipped the bird, from lead singer Adam Levine. The band also has a long history of collaborating with different artists over the years, which could lead to a great amount of speculation around guest stars who might show up.

Prime targets include Kendrick Lamar, who worked with Maroon 5 on the song “Don’t Wanna Know,” and Cardi B who they linked up with for the hit “Girls Like You.” Hell, maybe Kanye could make an appearance and duet with Levine on “Heard ‘Em Say.” Probably not though, right?