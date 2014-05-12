Mastodon Calls Out Dave Grohl For Making ‘Rock N Roll Safer’

It’s hard to disagree with the fellas in Mastodon, but it’s even harder to slam the guy who drinks Jäger while performing “Monkey Wrench” on top of a bar. Last week, Mastodon vocalist Brent Hinds took to Instagram to share his feelings on Dave Grohl. Either that, or he’s dicking around with us.
This is about that Deadmau5 collaboration, isn’t it? Anyway, considering his history with Grohl, this is likely just Hinds having a laugh (I’m not much of a Foo Fighters fan, and even I wouldn’t accuse Grohl of making rock safer). Unless it’s NOT, and they actually hate each other and the only way to solve their feud is with an old fashioned ROCK OFF.
Well, Rock N Roll is slang for sex. So if Dave Grohl’s advocating proper contraception use, good on him. I’d buy that man a beer if I ever met him.
As Josh said, Mastodon has recorded with Grohl before, and are buddies with Josh Homme (who is besties with Grohl), so by association Grohl and Mastodon are best friends. So I’d assume it’s just harmless ribbing.
Either that or Hinds is heavily drinking again. He’s a mean drunk.
Dave Grohl is possibly the best dude alive in rock right now, and his band proves that you can still make straight down the pipe rock music that sells and is well done.
Mastodon is good, but if this is a real shot then fuck them
Is making “straight down the pipe” rock music a good thing, though? I’ve always that that, while catchy, basically every Foo Fighters song I’ve ever heard seemed pretty uninteresting. I mean, I know they have a huge, rabid fanbase but how many of those fans are a) people are just cutting Grohl a shit-ton of slack because he was in Nirvana or b) fans with Nickleback Syndrome (i.e. fans with no fucking taste).
Well I’m not a pretentious ass so I don’t think there’s anything inherently inferior about straightforward meat and potatoes rock and roll
So you like Nickleback, too, then? Because that’s totally okay with millions of other Walmart shoppers, too.
@Iron Mike: If there were no fans of Nickelback and Foo Fighters, who would you look down upon from your high horse?
@Iron Mike Sharpie – lolz no. like every single genre or style of music, there are artists that do it well and artists that do it hacky.
@ Doug Drabek
Don’t be sour because someone is pointing out that a band you like is pretty bland.
I see -just- enough of Dave Grohl for him to continue being awesome. Walking that fine line of facetime.
Foo Fighters > Mastodon
I love Grohl, but I like Mastodon a whole lot more than the Foo Fighters (except for the first 3 Foo Fighters albums).
+1111111111111
Who or what is mastodon? I have plenty of foo fighters records because I don’t like butt rock.
[www.youtube.com]
Well rock n roll is rather safe now, I don’t know if its Grohls fault, but it’s too safe, just band after band of bearder college educated white males, theres no depravatiy, no sexism it’s just boring rock. Please tell me about bad ass, dirty, filthy, evil bands
*bearded
To which Grohl replied, “What is Mastodon?”
He’s worked with them in the past. I don’t think the joke works. Also, pretty sure Brett Hinds was joking with Grohl.
Yeah I think they’re just busting balls.
Dave Grohl is such an enigma to me. He personifies rock in every way EXCEPT for what his main band produces. Foo Fighters is pop rock that ranges from catchy to buttrock.
Clearly mastodon has never heard Probot
That album is over 10 years old.
The Queens/Foo/Mastodon triumvirate is excellent. Foo may not be hard rock, but to say Dave sucks is incorrect. Hes been a part of some badass stuff. Thats no accident.
Side note: a buddy of mine went to Madison Square Garden back in like 2011 or so and saw Mastodon, Deftones, and Alice in Chains perform. I’ve never been more insanely jealous of a person in my entire life.
Grohl is cool because he has a great sense of humor and he never takes himself too seriously . The younger generation doesn’t even realize he was in Nirvana. If you doubt him in anyway just watch the recent foo fighters documentary ; it’s a great watch. Soundgarden>nirvana> foo fighters>pearl jam
Rock and roll was dangerous? Like driving a cab dangerous? I hope these mooks are kidding.
Rock n roll has had its dick in the mashed potatoes for a long long time. And sorry Mastodon, really love you guys, but that last album was basically Enter Sandman nonsense.