Mastodon Is Back With A New Song, And All Is F*ck Yeah In The World

It’s been three long years since Mastodon’s last “metal for people who don’t love metal, but also metalheads” album. That’s about to change, though. The band’s sixth record, Once More Round the Sun, is due out sometime in June, and they’ve got the single to prove it. “High Road” is pretty much what you’d expect from a Mastodon song: hard riffs, balls out chorus, and oh yeah, very good.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL