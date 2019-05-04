Getty Image

Gift-giving is tough. With so many things accessible now at the simple press of a button, it’s become harder and harder to figure out what to get someone that they can’t get anywhere else. It seems, however, that Shawn Mendes may have cracked the code. On Friday, the Canadian pop star delivered a truly one-of-a-kind present to his friend and fellow musician Matt Healy of The 1975.

My tour manager said you are sending me a present @ShawnMendes it better be them iconic underpants — matty (@Truman_Black) May 2, 2019

The exchange started with a rather confusing tweet that Healy sent out early on Thursday morning. It read: “My tour manager said you are sending me a present @ShawnMendes it better be them iconic underpants.” In February, Mendes stripped down for a steamy Calvin Klein underwear ad, joining the ranks of stars like Justin Bieber and Frank Ocean as the latest male heartthrob to star in the brand’s #MyCalvins campaign. Healy was apparently such a fan of the ads that he wanted the pair of the tighty-whities Mendes wore during the shoot.

Well, ask and you shall receive.

On Friday, Healy posted a photo to Twitter of an opened box. In it, was a pair of neatly-folded Calvin Klein underwear and a signed and wax- sealed piece of paper Certifying the product as a “Shawn Mendes Official Product.” Mendes wrote on the piece of paper “Iconic Underpants 1 of 1.”

The gift-giving bar has been set, everyone.