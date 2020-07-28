Medhane Responds To Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct Made Against Him

Brooklyn rapper Medhane is currently facing sexual misconduct allegations. As Brooklyn Vegan notes, a post on Reddit’s r/HipHopHeads collects multiple allegations made against the rapper on social media. One Instagram Story claimed Medhane “[forces] himself onto women” and is “manipulative.” That post was shared by another account, and they added, “The last post isn’t mine, but I know multiple people who have experienced sexual assault and manipulation from him. It’s not my story to tell but I can vouch that there’s a pattern with this man.”

Now Medhane has responded to the allegations, and he is denying them. Saying that “rape is reprehensible and unforgivable,” he says he is “deeply pained by these accusations.” While he denies the rape allegations, he admits he “spoke poorly of” a woman with whom he “had a sexual relationship” and called his actions “emotionally abusive” and “problematic behavior.”

He concluded his post, “I am learning from this experience and I will continue to offer a space to communicate to my accuser and her family in attempts to bring healing in a holistic way.”

Read Medhane’s full post below.