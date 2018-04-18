Meek Mill Is Reportedly Missing His Chance At Freedom On Friday Because Of A Judge’s Ruling

04.18.18 3 hours ago

Meek Mill’s case has reached yet another breaking point. On Monday, the Philly rapper — who has been more vocal lately — had a hearing where it was determined that Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner isn’t opposed to giving him a new trial in his 2008 gun and drug case. Reginald Graham, the sole witness in Meek’s 2008 gun and drug case, was a corrupt cop who’s been deemed unfit to testify in Philadelphia courts due to his Training Day-esque past. He’s alleged to have framed Meek and falsified elements of his testimony in the case. Graham’s claims to the court have been negated by his former cop colleagues, who gave sworn statements to Meek’s lawyers. That’s why, according to Power 105’s Angie Martinez, 82 people convicted with Graham’s testimony are receiving a hearing Friday to determine whether they deserve to be freed – except Meek.

Judge Genece Brinkley has apparently ruled that the rapper has to wait 60 days for his hearing. His lawyers are petitioning a higher court to free Meek before then, given their estimation that Brinkley is “enamored” with Meek and it’s affecting her impartiality. Freeing Meek now makes practical sense for the city. A vacation of his case, which is probable, means that the time he’s currently serving on a probation violation would be held against the city. Meek could be entitled to compensation based on the time he served on a fraudulent conviction. Not much in his case has managed to go the sensible route, however.

