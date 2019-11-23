Getty Image
Meek Mill Photobombs A Fan’s Hiking Picture But She Doesn’t Notice Until Afterward

Meek Mill showed off his sense of humor Friday when a fan noticed the rapper had photobombed a picture of her.

Said fan was in for a surprise when she looked through her photos after a hike to realize one image featured a cameo: Meek can be seen in the background of her picture flipping off her phone’s camera. The fan posted the hilarious picture to her Instagram. “Imagine being photobombed by Meek,” she wrote. “So use to disregarding dudes that I ain’t even look back once.”

The photo set was shared on Twitter and it got the attention of the rapper himself, who said he was in on the joke the whole time. “The funny part is I really knew y’all didn’t see me do this … I said she gone see it later,” he wrote.

In other news, Meek continues his philanthropic streak by announcing he is teaming up with Michael Rubin to donate a significant amount of money to Philadelphia’s public school system. “We care about education a lot,” Rubin said in an interview. “I don’t know if you guys saw, Meek and I have been talking a lot about education. We’re actually gonna commit, between Meek and I in Pennsylvania, millions of dollars to Pennsylvania schools this year.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Topics: #Meek Mill

