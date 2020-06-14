B. Simone has had an up-and-down 2020, to say the least. Her year began with her introduction to the mainstream after she played DaBaby’s ride-or-die lover in his video for “Find My Way.” She then put out her first book, Baby Girl Manifest The Life You Want, which she claimed made her a millionaire. However, this past week things went left, as accusations of plagiarism turned up from all corners of social media. She was quickly written off — an action Meek Mill sees as a bit hypocritical.

B Simone canceled because she finnesed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off? finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 14, 2020

“B Simone canceled because she finessed a book and made her way from the bottom lol what major companies y’all cancel for ripping our culture off?” Meek asked his followers on Twitter. “finding ways to display hate towards our own when they start doing good is showing amongst us a lot!”

Niggas rap about selling drugs and a life they didn’t live is that not finessing their own tho? A Louie shirt a stack … a Chanel 5500$ I don’t even think they donate to blacks they number one in our culture … Im just getting confused what we standing for collectively https://t.co/7XfhGEish5 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 14, 2020

When a fan responded to Meek’s tweet saying, “She finessed her ‘own’ though hella different cuz,” Meek offered a response that he hoped would help fans look at the situation differently. “N****s rap about selling drugs and a life they didn’t live is that not finessing their own tho? A Louie shirt a stack … a Chanel 5500$ I don’t even think they donate to blacks they number one in our culture … Im just getting confused what we standing for collectively.”

I never even checked what she really did I’m just tired of seeing blacks canceling blacks … they got us ranked in last place already chill with that shit https://t.co/YEjZVrqxoO — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 14, 2020

Meek’s initial tweet would kick off a string of others relating to canceling some individuals and groups and not others. At the end of it all, he would later admit to not knowing what B. Simone was being canceled for, but was just “tired of seeing blacks canceling blacks.”

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.