Megan Thee Stallion Freestyles After The AMAs, Announcing That She’s ’24 And Single’

The worlds of mainstream artists collided at the 47th annual American Music Awards Sunday night, with the likes of Lizzo tearing down the house with her performance of her song “Jerome” and Megan Thee Stallion stealing the show with an in-your-face freestyle after the award show ended.

Spotted in a red dress during the award show’s red carpet in the clip above, Meg made her mark on the event via the internet, though she was still at the event. Thee Stallion uploaded a video of her freestyling shortly after the award show ended, saying, “Lil (something) after the AMAs.”

Meg’s been coming with the heat lately in her bars and she is as-advertised in her latest freestyle. “Ain’t none of this n****s ain’t really playa no more,” Meg raps. “I guess a b*tch like me gotta get up and show them how it go / I never kiss and tell, I abide by the code / It really ain’t confusing, I f*ck with you or I don’t.” In addition, she announced that she was “24 and single,” effectively ending her rumored romance with MoneyBagg Yo.

Though she’s once again enrolled in classes at the moment, Meg’s headed toward a full-length release in 2020. In addition to releasing her AMAs freestyle, Meg recently appeared on the Queen And Slim soundtrack and performed at Day N Vegas.