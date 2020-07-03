Like many of her peers in music, Megan Thee Stallion has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter protests that have sprung up in the wake of George Floyd’s death over the past month-plus. Megan has reiterated her endorsement of the movement in a new NME cover story, in which she calls BLM protests “part two of the civil rights movement.”

Megan discussed her willingness to speak out about certain subjects, despite the lines she has to toe as a public figure. She said, “Sometimes being a public figure, you don’t wanna say the wrong thing because you don’t want to be insensitive to people or get too opinionated. But I will always say what I feel. I don’t speak on things that I don’t know about, and I won’t speak on things I don’t believe in.”

She also offered her thoughts on the “strong Black woman” stereotype, saying, “Let me tell you, Black women are strong. We can be going through whatever and still put on a good face. I know there were times that my mother might have been going through things but I never knew, because she wanted me to feel safe and OK.”

Read the full feature story here.