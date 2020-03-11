Despite her label dispute staying quiet for the time being, Megan Thee Stallion’s latest release, Suga, will celebrate one week of life this coming Friday. The album arrived on the backend of a dispute between Megan and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Nine tracks deep, Suga sported guest appearances from Gunna and Kehlani and on Tuesday the Houston Hottie debuted a new visual from the project.

Blessing her Suga track, “Captain Hook,” with a new visual, Megan drops the video a few days after giving us one for “B.I.T.C.H.” and just hours after attempting to grace the track with its own dance challenge. She adds her name to the long list of artists who have attempted the same, from Chance The Rapper (“Groceries“) to Eminem (“Godzilla“) and Drake with his infamous dance challenge for “In My Feelings” from the summer of 2018.

Adding to her attempt at a dance challenge on the track, Megan’s new video finds her in the director’s chair for the first time in her career. The visual sees her surrounded by her friends in the process of writing a new record. Her friends deliver feedback that pushes her into a groove that finds writing her bars at a mile a minute. Once completed, Meg heads into the booth to lay the track down and soon after, the studio turns into a house party of sorts as more of her friends join in on the fun.

Suga is out now via 1051 Certified Entertainment.