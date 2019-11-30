Getty Image
Megan Thee Stallion Donated $15,000 Of Turkeys To A Houston Food Bank In The Name Of Thanksgiving

Megan Thee Stallion has been using her newfound fame to give back to communities in need. Earlier this summer, the rapper staged a beach clean-up in Santa Monica and gave advice to fans on how to be more environmentally conscious. Now, she’s giving back to her Houston hometown. Thee Stallion joined members of her community to pass out food to those in need, donating over $15,000 worth of turkeys to the Houston Food Bank

The rapper shared a photo of herself with fellow volunteers at the food bank a few days before Thanksgiving. “I landed right off my flight and came straight to the @houstonfoodbank and hotties we’ve already donated over 1,000 turkeys to families in Houston and still giving them out tonight and tomorrow,” she wrote on Instagram.

Continuing her selfless streak, Thee Stallion visited French Montana in the hospital earlier this week. Montana was admitted to an LA hospital after experiencing symptoms of cardiovascular issues, including “intense nausea, stomach pain, and an elevated heart rate.” The Stallion shared a lighthearted video of herself motiving Montana in the hospital. “Get your motherf*ckin’ ass out this motherf*ckin’ bed and go home. Dang! They can’t keep a real n**** down!” she joked.

