Megan Thee Stallion’s phrase “Hot Girl Summer” quickly took the nation by storm. The phrase was suddenly appearing on Forever 21 clothing and in tweets from Wendy’s. Meg was looking to cash in on the phrase she created by getting a trademark approval. She recently revealed in an interview that the phrase was “already in the process” of approval, meaning the rapper could get royalties when a company used the expression.

The rapper recently sat down with radio station 103 Jamz. The interviewer brought up her “hot girl summer” catchphrase, saying Meg inspires people everywhere to be unapologetically themselves. When asked about the status of the trademark, Meg replied that it had been approved. “Yep, it’s already in the process,” she said. “It’s trademarked. We did it.”

Megan Thee Stallion says she was able to get her trademark request for “Hot Girl Summer” approved. She can now capitalize off of the phrase. 💕 pic.twitter.com/TWGw7AXjDN — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) September 21, 2019

The rapper explained her reason for seeking a trademark in an interview with Allure. “I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she said. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”