Santa Is A Savage In Megan Thee Stallion’s New Remix With James Corden

Megan Thee Stallion had a role in one of the year’s biggest songs by collaborating with Cardi B on “WAP.” She had a monster single of her own as well, though, as “Savage” was another popular chart-topper. What Meg doesn’t have under her belt yet, though, is a Christmas song. She changed that on last night’s episode of The Late Late Show, as she and James Corden gave the song a holiday-themed remix.

The new version of the song is all about Santa Claus (with Corden playing Santa) and their performance takes place on a Christmas-y stage, dubbed “Santa’s Twerkshop.” Meg brings some delightful new lyrics to the track, including gems like, “Bought a PS5 ’cause he’s good at online shoppin’ / If you sit on Santa’s lap, then you’ll see what else is poppin’,” and, “Naughty, got a thick body / Rosy red cheeks, people think he’s Pavarotti.”

The pair presumably shot this bit when Meg was a guest on the show last week. During their chat, they discussed Meg’s prosperous 2020 and her origins in music. On top of that, Meg performed a medley of “Savage” and her new single “Body” on the show.

Check out “Savage Santa” above.

