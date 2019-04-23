Your Taos Vortex 2019 lineup is here! 💥 Get your passes now → https://t.co/WLzVgQVJCU pic.twitter.com/y1prlbDD4P — Meow Wolf (@MeowWolf) April 23, 2019

If you haven’t been to Meow Wolf yourself, you might recognize it from friends’ Instagram posts. The Santa Fe, NM art collective is a trippy amusement park for the senses, and their brick and mortar is an absolute must-visit if you’re in the Southwest.

Meow Wolf also puts on a fantastic music festival — last year’s event, held in Taos, NM featured a laser harp hut and gummy bear pyramid alongside musical performances. In a festival landscape where lineups and entertainment can feel stale and uncreative, this year’s Meow Wolf Taos Vortex will feature hot air balloon rides and opportunities to learn about the medicinal uses of sage.

The festival’s musical guests align with Meow Wolf’s creative and free spirit. The festival will feature appearances by indie pop queen Lykke Li, a hologram-led 3D show from Flying Lotus, and a set from down-to-earth indie rocker Snail Mail. The lineup, a blend of electronic, hip-hop, pop, and rock, is unlike any other in this year’s fest season. And, I imagine, Gov Ball will probably not have a 20-foot gorilla roaming the park.

This year’s festival will take place August 16-18 in Taos, NM. You can check out the full lineup for Meow Wolf Taos Vortex above.