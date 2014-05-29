Metallica Played A Classic Song Live For The First Time Ever Last Night

#Metallica #Live Music
05.29.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

Every single song in Metallica’s massive discography has been performed live, save one. That would be “The Frayed Ends of Sanity” from 1988’s …And Justice for All. To put that into perspective, “One,” from the same album, has been played 1,306 times. But at a fan-request show at the Sonsisphere Festival in Helsinki, Metallica finally dusted off the anthemic “Sanity,” and how did it sound? YEAH.

