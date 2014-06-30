Metallica Responded To Their Many Haters By Selling This ‘Sh*te’ T-Shirt

Metallica was no one’s choice to headline Glastonbury. This is partially because England apparently still hasn’t forgiven them for St. Anger, but it’s mostly due to singer James Hetfield’s support for bear hunting. No, really. Glastonbury attendees likes to think of themselves as kale-sucking hippies, which of course means they’re intolerant to people who don’t subscribe to their beliefs. But there Metallica was last night, playing an epic set that began with a satirical film about, you guessed it, bear hunting.
Directed by Julien Temple, it spliced together scenes from The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly and an English fox hunt, which culminated in four bears shooting rifles at hunters. The bears were later revealed to be the four members of Metallica wearing masks. And it was all soundtracked by Ylvis’ “What Does the Fox Say” and Sweet’s “Fox on the Run.” (Via)
Yup, those are the same guys who once recorded “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Anyway, Metallica also socked it to the haters by selling this shirt, which you can buy through their official store.
Or you can black-out your “METALLICA RULES” tee for the cost of a Sharpie.
I think I’ll torrent the shirt instead.
Does Metallica do anything but whine anymore?
They also troll their “fans”.
Wait… a bunch of hippies and/or hipsters whined about a bad appearing at “their” festival, and there are people who agree with the hippies? What the fuck.
thank you. F the hippies
I did not realize that Glastonbury was a hippie festival. I just remember the 80’s (remember the 80’s? *goatboy impression*) and the all metal bills that would run back then and it just seemed like any other big outdoor fest.
I can understand hippies not wanting bear-hunters performing. But over all I’ll never quite get the total sum of the Metallica hate. So they sued napster to keep people from getting their music for free (something which ironically happens now anyway), and they made a movie where they spend the whole time in therapy. They made an album that sounded like it was recorded at the bottom of the sea. Before that that they made one of the most commercially successful metal albums of all time.
For me, they started at awesome and all of that just moves them back to okay. Maybe I started with a higher opinion of them than everyone else?
People who think that music should be free, and people who think Metallica are rich enough, and therefore don’t need to worry about their music being stolen, got their feelings hurt when Metallica sued Napster.
I could understand hardcore metalheads being dicks about that, because those kinds of fans tend to be pretty rigid in their mindset anyway, and probably hated Metallica since the Black Album. But for the general population, yeah, I don’t get the sustained hate for Metallica either.
I started hating Metallica when they started trending toward alternative in the mid-90s.
I like some of their music now but at the time I really hated where I thought they were heading and I never really liked them the same after. And even by then I had already started to tire of their older harder stuff.
Then all the corporate far-from-metal outside stuff really cemented it.
And shit like this t-shirt, which is really passive-aggressive whining, and flooding Napster and the like with messed up tracks is just really tacky. I’m not saying sharing the music was right, or that they were wrong for trying to fight it….but these are just really bitch moves.
@Pencil-Necked Geek
Uh. They did all that Napster stuff, after they released like three albums in a row that sucked out loud (literally!), and they did it without having the first clue of what Napster was, or why, or how.
Also, there would be no Metallica if it wasn’t for tape sharing. No one played Metallica on the radio back then. The only way you ever heard that shit was swapping tapes with friends, and probably copying them until you could convince your mom to buy one. So their entire livelihood is based on piracy, they decide to go casual, and then they come down on piracy. THAT is the real source of the hate. They didn’t understand what Napster was, but they went after it anyway.
It is entirely possible they weren’t wrong. But there is no way they could have known whether or not they were, because they were just basically ass puppets for the RIAA.
Anyway, that’s how it looked to me.
[flavorwire.com] is a fun read if you’re bored. The one thing I really dislike about this article is the comments about Napster devaluing music. The problem was never Napster – it was the assholes in expensive suits (much like most problems) who were taking most of the money and leaving the artists (not Metallica, mind you) with like a dollar per CD sold at $20 a pop.
Gotta disagree about the tape sharing. My brother and I were metal heads and if you wanted to hear new stuff you just had to look for it. I remember the first add for Motley Crüe in BAM magazine (“which ones are girls?”), the first time I caught a guitar pick (from Paul Gilbert of Racer-X) and the first time I heard Anthrax’s A.I.R. on the radio (the mighty metal hour on KMET). Never traded a tape in my life. Of course my brother and I spent hours combing through the bins at record stores looking for bands who had something going for them. I remember my brother holding up Kill ‘me All and me shrugging. We read the track listing and took a gamble. And whiplash melted my brain.
I miss that era.
Anyway, I think Napster users were crybabies. They got free music for a long time and when it got taken away they bleed the band. And you know what: They should. Lars was short sighted enough not to realize he was going to alienate his fan base. I remember that crowd: filled with entitlement. There was no way they would take it well.
I lived in a small town. Sometimes we had a record store, sometimes not. I didn’t even know there was metal until someone said “you’ll probably like this,” and loaned me a tape.
Good point. Big city culture is different. L.A. Was the eye of the storm in those days.
When did it stop being about the music, man?