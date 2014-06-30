Metallica Responded To Their Many Haters By Selling This ‘Sh*te’ T-Shirt

Getty Image

Metallica was no one’s choice to headline Glastonbury. This is partially because England apparently still hasn’t forgiven them for St. Anger, but it’s mostly due to singer James Hetfield’s support for bear hunting. No, really. Glastonbury attendees likes to think of themselves as kale-sucking hippies, which of course means they’re intolerant to people who don’t subscribe to their beliefs. But there Metallica was last night, playing an epic set that began with a satirical film about, you guessed it, bear hunting.

Directed by Julien Temple, it spliced together scenes from The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly and an English fox hunt, which culminated in four bears shooting rifles at hunters. The bears were later revealed to be the four members of Metallica wearing masks. And it was all soundtracked by Ylvis’ “What Does the Fox Say” and Sweet’s “Fox on the Run.” (Via)

Yup, those are the same guys who once recorded “For Whom the Bell Tolls.” Anyway, Metallica also socked it to the haters by selling this shirt, which you can buy through their official store.

Or you can black-out your “METALLICA RULES” tee for the cost of a Sharpie.

Via CoS