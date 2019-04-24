Metric’s ‘Risk’ Video Spotlights One Of The Best Songs Off ‘Art Of Doubt’

Canadian indie band Metric have shared the new video for their song “Risk.” From last year’s outstanding Art Of Doubt, “Risk” is an evocative song with a determined spirit. The video matches the song’s best qualities perfectly. Filmed in stark black and white, singer Emily Haines leads the camera as she wanders through a dim indoor and bright outdoor space. The simple visuals let the song (and Haines’ performance) take the spotlight.

“‘Risk’ addresses the disorienting speed at which our connections are made and discarded,” Haines says of the song, “Where our emotional survival depends on dexterous texting, and our ability to communicate collapses outside our devices. Self-sabotage, defensiveness and cynicism cause things to end before they begin, and the cycle repeats itself. But all is not lost: ‘There’s another way to leave the garden of Eden and I’m inclined to try.'”

Metric wrapped the dates of their US tour recently, but the Canadian rockers are booked for a few shows in their home country this spring. Check out their itinerary below, and watch the video for “Risk” above.

04/26 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/27 — Ottawa, ON @ TD Place Arena
04/28 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
05/02 — Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre Concert Bowl
05/03 — Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre Concert Theatre
05/05 — Montreal, QC @ MTelus

