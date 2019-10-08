The 2019 Miami Beach Pop Festival Has Been Postponed, With New Dates To Be Determined

South Beach was set to host the Miami Beach Pop Festival between November 8 and 10 this fall, but now it has been revealed that the fest will not be going on as planned. The Beach Pop organizers have shared a statement revealing that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the continuation of the original plan is no longer viable.”
There is not yet a new date for the festival, but organizers note that the lineup will change, as some of the previously announced performers may not be available for the festival when new dates are announced. People who bought tickets will be refunded within seven business days of today, October 8.
The festival lineup was set to include Chance The Rapper, Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee, Kygo, Maggie Rogers, The Raconteurs, Juanes, The Roots, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers And Chic, T-Pain, Jessie Reyez, Margo Price, Sean Paul, and DJ Windows 98 (Arcade Fire’s Win Butler). The fest was also set to feature an “All-Star Celebration Of Bob Marley” featuring Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Jack Johnson, Nacho, and Win Butler.
Read the full note below.
“Miami Beach Pop Festival has announced the postponement of the 2019 event, originally scheduled for November 8-10. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the continuation of the original plan is no longer viable. The producers of Miami Beach Pop Festival will be working with all involved parties to secure a new date in the future. The lineup will change, as some performers may be unable to accommodate a rescheduled date.
Ticket holders who purchased through the Miami Beach Pop Festival official website can expect to see refunds on their credit card or bank statement within seven business days from today, October 8th. All other ticket holders should reach out to their point of purchase for refunds. We apologize for the inconvenience while we determine a new date and the best path forward for the future of the event.
To our supporters and ticket buyers, artists, and the hundreds of people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for almost three years to bring this event to life, we thank you. We especially want to thank the City of Miami Beach for its continued support.”