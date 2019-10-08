The 2019 Miami Beach Pop Festival Has Been Postponed, With New Dates To Be Determined

South Beach was set to host the Miami Beach Pop Festival between November 8 and 10 this fall, but now it has been revealed that the fest will not be going on as planned. The Beach Pop organizers have shared a statement revealing that “due to unforeseen circumstances, the continuation of the original plan is no longer viable.”

There is not yet a new date for the festival, but organizers note that the lineup will change, as some of the previously announced performers may not be available for the festival when new dates are announced. People who bought tickets will be refunded within seven business days of today, October 8.

The festival lineup was set to include Chance The Rapper, Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee, Kygo, Maggie Rogers, The Raconteurs, Juanes, The Roots, Leon Bridges, Nile Rodgers And Chic, T-Pain, Jessie Reyez, Margo Price, Sean Paul, and DJ Windows 98 (Arcade Fire’s Win Butler). The fest was also set to feature an “All-Star Celebration Of Bob Marley” featuring Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Jack Johnson, Nacho, and Win Butler.

Daily Lineups for #MiamiBeachPop have arrived! 🏝 Single Day Tickets will go on sale this Fri, Aug 9 at 10AM. Limited 3-Day Passes are available now for just $199! The ultimate beach party is waiting for you! See you in paradise ✨https://t.co/2rOnfejgpv pic.twitter.com/GWuJhdNJkl — Miami Beach Pop Festival (@MiamiBeachPop) August 5, 2019

Read the full note below.