Michael Jackson‘s surviving family is unhappy with a new documentary about the late singer that debuted at Sundance Film Festival this weekend. Finding Neverland, a four-hour film detailing allegations of child molestation against the singer, created a splash at the festival which rippled out into social media, inciting both intense debate and a written response from the Jackson family, who purported that “the creators of this film were not interested in the truth,” but in generating a media sensation and piling on Michael’s legacy because “he was unique.”
The film revolves around two accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who state that Jackson sexually abused them at the ages of seven and ten; they are now 36 and 40, respectively. In the film, the two allege a number of sexual improprieties on Jackson’s part, saying that he would test the boys on how quickly they could put on clothes quietly, insisting that they had sexual encounters with the singer throughout Neverland Ranch. They also allege that Michael had a relationship with Macauly Culkin, an accusation that Culkin has always denied.
In the Jackson family’s statement, however, the family calls the two “admitted liars” and points out that an extensive investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. The full statement can be read below.
Michael Jackson is our brother and son. We are furious that the media, who without a shred of proof or single piece of physical evidence, chose to believe the word of two admitted liars over the word of hundreds of families and friends around the world who spent time with Michael, many at Neverland, and experienced his legendary kindness and global generosity. We are proud of what Michael Jackson stands for.
People have always loved to go after Michael. He was an easy target because he was unique. But Michael was subjected to a thorough investigation which included a surprise raid of Neverland and other properties as well as a jury trial where Michael was found to be COMPLETELY INNOCENT. There has never been one piece of proof of anything. Yet the media is eager to believe these lies.
Michael always turned the other cheek, and we have always turned the other cheek when people have gone after members of our family — that is the Jackson way. But we can’t just stand by while this public lynching goes on, and the vulture tweeters and others who never met Michael go after him. Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made.
The creators of this film were not interested in the truth. They never interviewed a single solitary soul who knew Michael except the two perjurers and their families. That is not journalism, and it’s not fair, yet the media are perpetuating these stories.
But the truth is on our side. Go do your research about these opportunists. The facts don’t lie, people do. Michael Jackson was and always will be 100% innocent of these false allegations.
