Getty Image

Michael Jackson‘s surviving family is unhappy with a new documentary about the late singer that debuted at Sundance Film Festival this weekend. Leaving Neverland, a four-hour film detailing allegations of child molestation against the singer, created a splash at the festival which rippled out into social media, inciting both intense debate and a written response from the Jackson family, who purported that “the creators of this film were not interested in the truth,” but in generating a media sensation and piling on Michael’s legacy because “he was unique.”

The film revolves around two accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who state that Jackson sexually abused them at the ages of seven and ten; they are now 36 and 40, respectively. In the film, the two allege a number of sexual improprieties on Jackson’s part, saying that he would test the boys on how quickly they could put on clothes quietly, insisting that they had sexual encounters with the singer throughout Neverland Ranch. They also allege that Michael had a relationship with Macauly Culkin, an accusation that Culkin has always denied.

In the Jackson family’s statement, however, the family calls the two “admitted liars” and points out that an extensive investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. The full statement can be read below.