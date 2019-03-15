Getty Image

The Leaving Neverland aftershocks continue and now extend into fashion, as Reuters reports that Louis Vuitton is canceling some of its latest Virgil Abloh-designed items because they featured flourishes inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” music video.

The “Billie Jean”-themed pieces debuted at Paris Fashion Week in January and also featured items that referenced his stage dress. Louis Vuitton announced that it would be pulling all pieces that feature elements inspired by Michael Jackson. In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the company said: “The documentary Leaving Neverland featuring two men who allege they were sexually abused as children by Michael Jackson has caused us the greatest pain…. It is important to mention that we were unaware of this documentary at the time of the last LV FW19 Men’s Show.”

The effects of HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary have similarly affected Michael Jackson’s standing in music, with several radio stations moving to ban the singer’s music from being played and Jackson’s streaming and music sales sharply declining as well. His family has leveled a lawsuit at HBO in retaliation, while his children, Michael Jr., Paris, and Prince, have reportedly considered a lawsuit of their own aimed at the two subjects of Leaving Neverland seeking an apology and withdrawal of their accusations of sexual abuse.