The Grammys broadcast is always full of highlights, but the one that got the biggest reaction, at least from the people in the room, was when former First Lady Michelle Obama took the stage. At the top of the show, Alicia Keys spoke for a bit before being joined by Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and Obama. When the crowd realized that Obama was in the building, the place got loud. When it was Obama’s turn to speak, the decibel count was too high for her to even continue without pausing to let the applause die down.

It’s impressive that even though he hasn’t lived in the White House for a while now, the former FLOTUS can still get that reaction from a crowd. Somebody who didn’t appear to be overly impressed by the cameo, though, was Obama’s own mother, Marian Lois Robinson.

Last night, Obama shared screenshots of a text conversation with her mother, in which it was revealed that Robinson doesn’t necessarily view her daughter as a celebrity in the same realm as the women she shared the stage with. Obama asked her mother if she watched the show, and Robinson responded, “I saw it because Gracie called me. Did you meet any of the real stars or did you run right after you were done?” Obama later affirmed, “I am a real star… by the way,” to which Robinson responded with a simple “Yeah.”

Revisit Obama’s Grammys appearance below.