One of the best, or at least most eclectic festivals in the calendar year in Chicago is the Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place in mid-July in Union Park. The event attracts a wide-swath of music lovers hoping to enjoy the warm summer air and diverse lineup of different artists. Now, Pitchfork is looking to expand their festival reach into the colder months, announcing today a brand new festival called Midwinter.

The three day event, which is set to take place between February 15-17, is part of a collaboration with the Art Institute Of Chicago. The festival itself is an interdisciplinary concept that seeks to pair incredible, contemporary musical acts with stunning works from the Institutes collection. Among the bill for the inaugural event includes Kamasi Washington, Oneohtrix Point Never, Slowdive, Panda Bear, Laurie Anderson, DJ Koze, Tortoise, Perfume Genius, Deerhunter, Zola Jesus, Joey Purp, Mykki Blanco, Mount Eerie, Grouper, Jlin, Yves Tumor, Weyes Blood, and Hiss Golden Messenger to name a select few.

Midwinter will also feature William Basinski performing Disintegration Loops with the Chicago Philharmonic, Tortoise playing 'TNT' in its entirety, plus sets by Mount Eerie, Jlin, DJ Koze, serpentwithfeet, Madison McFerrin, Mary Lattimore and more. Full lineup here: pic.twitter.com/1dd5iiMhjY — Ryan Schreiber (@ryanpitchfork) November 14, 2018

“The Art Institute is thrilled to collaborate with Pitchfork on the development and presentation of a new, unprecedented art and music experience,” Jacqueline Terrassa, Women’s Board Chair of Learning and Public Engagement said in a statement. “Midwinter expands the possibilities of what audiences can experience at an art museum, and—uniquely—at the Art Institute. Like so many works of art in our galleries, which both drew from and upturned traditions when they were first made, Midwinter foregrounds creative practice as visionary, highly interdisciplinary, and genre-defying.”

Tickets to Midwinter start at $50 for a single evening and go on sale on Friday, November 16 at 10 AM CST. For more information, you can visit the Festival’s official website here.