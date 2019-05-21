Miley Cyrus Welcomes Our Robot Overlords In An Unsettling ‘Black Mirror’ Season 3 Episode Trailer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Black Mirror will return in a few short weeks with a new mini-batch of episodes after the success of standalone movie Bandersnatch. Season 5 may contain only three new stories, but it still aims to deliver on the series’ customary dystopian weirdness. So, omnipresent cell phones, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality scenarios are all on board, and Miley Cyrus stars in the new trailer for her episode (“Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too”), in which she self-referentially plays a glossy pop star. Her character’s also shilling a creepy robot that may remind you of Alexa and other virtual home assistants, and her pop star is a troubled one, although impressionable teens (like one played by Angourie Rice) wish to connect with her via the robot.

Netflix also released trailers for the season’s two other episodes. “Striking Vipers” will star Avengers star Anthony Mackie and Aquaman‘s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (in what creator Charlie Brook has jokingly described as “the Marvel-DC crossover no one saw coming” while speaking to Entertainment Weekly). The two play former friends who reunite, “triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever,” according to a Netflix synopsis.