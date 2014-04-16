Miley Cyrus Cancelled Her Show Last Night And Was Hospitalized Thanks To ‘A Severe Allergic Reaction To Antibiotics’

When Miley Cyrus isn’t riding a horse naked, or oddly making a lot of sense in Elle, she’s cancelling shows because of a severe reaction to antibiotics. Via CNN:
Miley Cyrus suffered “a severe allergic reaction to antibiotics” and has been hospitalized, her rep told CNN Tuesday.
Her Tuesday night “Bangerz” tour concert at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, has been canceled, according to a statement from the arena.
“Cyrus has been hospitalized for a severe allergic reaction to antibiotics and has been placed on medical rest by her doctors,” the statement said. “She will not be able to perform as scheduled.”
Allergic reactions are the worst. If it was serious enough to cancel a show, then it must have been a pretty serious reaction. Luckily, she managed to get past the sickness to use her Twitter long enough to replace words with numbers, and speak directly to her fans.
“Kansas I promise Im as (heartbroken) as you are. I wanted so badly 2 b there 2night. Not being with yall makes me feel s–ttier than I already do,” she wrote in a Twitter message to fans Tuesday afternoon.
“Mr. Octopussy & some amazing Drs are taking good care of me,” Cyrus wrote in tweet that included a photo of her in a hospital bed wearing a gown. She was holding a green octopus toy in front of her face.
I wonder what kind of antibiotics caused the allergic reaction, and how her medical history didn’t predict or prevent it. Earlier this month, she had to cancel a show because she had the flu. It’s only mid-April, and if you know anything about medicine, antibiotics have no effect on the flu because it’s a virus, and taking them for it could make things worse. So maybe that was a factor? The important thing is that she’s strong enough to tweet. That is a good sign.
(Via CNN)
If only she got a lethal case of the clap.
Right, an “allergic reaction”, not drugs.
A friend of mine had a severe allergic to antibiotics a few months ago. Thankfully he is doing much better now, but at the time he almost died. Won’t go into many of the details, but sufficed to say the effects it had on his body were horrifying, like “indiana jones villian death” horrifying.
If this allergic reaction story is for real and not exagerrated, i wouldn’t wish that kind of pain or suffering on any person.
Not gonnna lie though, i think i’ll make an exception this time.
02/18 Miley munches on a complete strangers underwear during a show.
04/15 Miley cancels show due to antibiotic reaction.
Coincidence?
I detect a slight hint of sarcasm in your post. Or maybe I’m confusing sarcasm with concern?
The show in St. Louis tonight is canceled as well. My facebook feed is full of upset adults.