Miley Cyrus’ Home Was Robbed And She’s Acting Like A Hot Mess On Instagram

Miley Cyrus’ home was burglarized last week, according to CNN. On Sunday, police said that the suspects, a man and a woman, made off with an unknown amount of jewelry and her brand new 2014 white, four-door Maserati Quattroporte, while Cyrus is off touring in Europe. Jesus. When I go on vacation for a week, I have someone come stay at my house to watch the pets and — you know, make sure this exact thing does not happen. (Except that my Maserati is a 2013 model, of course.) Can’t Miley Cyrus afford a house sitter?
Meanwhile Miley Cyrus, who was playing a concert in Finland on Sunday, does not seem to give much of a sh*t about her home being broken into and very expensive car stolen, because last night she posted a bunch of videos and photos to Instagram from what appears to be a private jet in what is clearly not a state of sobriety.
On one hand you can argue, she’s young, rich, and allowed to have fun– but on the other hand, it looks like Justin Bieber’s pilots aren’t the only ones who have to wear oxygen masks in flight.
I recently re-watched Raising Arizona after having not seen in probably at least five years. And I don’t know why but Miley Ray Cyrus just reminds me of every hillbilly character in that movie. OK, then.
I also don’t know why (maybe it’s either her eyes or the shape of her eyebrows) but I sometimes honestly wonder if Miley and the Beibs are the same person.
If’n you think circular’s funny.
Classic.
– How come you ain’t breast feedin’ him? You appear capable.
If’ I freeze I can’t rightly drop and if’n I drop, I’m in motion..which’ll it be feller?
*Burgled
Probably stuff she got insured and stuff she got free.