Miley Cyrus’ Home Was Robbed And She’s Acting Like A Hot Mess On Instagram

#Miley Cyrus
News & Culture Writer
06.02.14 7 Comments

Miley Cyrus’ home was burglarized last week, according to CNN. On Sunday, police said that the suspects, a man and a woman, made off with an unknown amount of jewelry and her brand new 2014 white, four-door Maserati Quattroporte, while Cyrus is off touring in Europe. Jesus. When I go on vacation for a week, I have someone come stay at my house to watch the pets and — you know, make sure this exact thing does not happen. (Except that my Maserati is a 2013 model, of course.) Can’t Miley Cyrus afford a house sitter?

Meanwhile Miley Cyrus, who was playing a concert in Finland on Sunday, does not seem to give much of a sh*t about her home being broken into and very expensive car stolen, because last night she posted a bunch of videos and photos to Instagram from what appears to be a private jet in what is clearly not a state of sobriety.

 

On one hand you can argue, she’s young, rich, and allowed to have fun– but on the other hand, it looks like Justin Bieber’s pilots aren’t the only ones who have to wear oxygen masks in flight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miley Cyrus
TAGSMiley CyrusWEED

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP