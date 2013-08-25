Miley Cyrus Is Calling Her New Album ‘Bangerz,’ And Somehow That’s Not The Worst Part

Reminder: This is the hottest woman in the world.
Remember back in 2009 when Vanity Fair put Miley Cyrus on their cover in nothing but a bed sheet and everybody got upset? Remember how people said it was going to warp her and turn her into a creepy sex object?
Check out the cover for the latest album from WARPED CREEPY SEX OBJECT Miley Cyrus, now nose-deep in her awkward summer of twerking, cocaine eyes and “look at me, Disney, I’m not YOU anymore!” forced sexual bullsh*ttery. I’m sure when you heard Miley was coming out with a new record your first thought was, “will it be ironic?” The answer is, surprisingly, yes.
By the way, she’s calling it BANGERZ. With a Z. I’m not kidding.
Urge to play Vice City, rising.
The deluxe edition is even better, if you have trouble listening to Miley’s music without imagining her as a dead-eyed mannequin from an early-80s skating rink.
If I could go back in time, I’d put Miley Cyrus on the cover of Vanity Fair wearing a snowsuit with the hood pulled shut.
I recognize that cover art. Starred Joey Silvera if I recall correctly.
Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop. Please flop.
more than likely it’ll do the 200-300k most “top rappers” sell in the first week then limp to gold in a few months, but it’ll be deemed sucessful cus “haters gone hate” #wecantstop amiright?
PLEEEEEASE let there be a remix album called “Mash”.
I see what you did there. Not sure how many Anglophiles frequent this site, however.
What you did, I, too, am seeing it.
The covers look great! I can’t wait to hear the whole album! Maybe Miley can take some twerking lessons from this dude in the meantime:
[www.youtube.com]
I think if I bet Miley that she couldn’t keep her tongue in her mouth for 5 seconds I’d make a lot of money.
MikeWillMadeIt is all over album. Oh, it will be hot garbage, but the beats will be bangerz…. Ugh, that fucking Z. …
This might all be a natural evolution for a girl who has been famous since she was 10, but I’m laying good money on the album after this being a more serious “artistic” endeavor and then the next being her natural foray into country presented as “going back to her roots.”