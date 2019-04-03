Joshua Tree National Park is one of the most picturesque attractions in the country, and now, photos that Miley Cyrus posted of the namesake trees are causing some controversy. She shared a pair of photos yesterday of herself sitting on a Joshua tree branch, and that has led to some significant criticism, as the trees are both near-endangered and structurally fragile.

Chris Clarke, California Desert Program Manager for the National Parks Conservation Association, summed up the problems the Joshua tree (species name Yucca brevifolia) faces when he said earlier this year, “Joshua trees look tough, with their rough bark and their sharp edges, but they are remarkably delicate. They have been suggested for listing as a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. They need every bit of protection they have and more.” The San Bernardino County Department Of Public Works also notes that “Joshua trees are protected under many city and county ordinances.”

Many people have reacted to Cyrus’ photos, including officials from various organizations. Mojave Desert Land Trust Executive Director Geary Hund said in a statement that Joshua trees have a shallow root system and that weight put on branches could damage them, saying, “We ask that Miley Cyrus consider her status as a public figure and remove this photo from her social media accounts in order to educate others and to prevent potential damage to Joshua trees.”