Miley Cyrus' Latest 'Free The Nipple' Campaign Is The Creepiest One By Far

12.29.14

Chelsea Handler wasn’t the only one getting her topless Instagram photos yanked this weekend. Miley Cyrus also posted a topless photo on Instagram Saturday night (slightly NSFW, via EOnline) which was of course yanked for violating Instagram’s terms of service, captioned: “Some lame ass deff gonna [flag] that but f–kkkkkkk it.”

Well everybody thank Instagram, because while the original topless Miley posted was rather classy and demure, what came next was decidedly not. Oh dear lord kill it with fire, it was not.

 

 

 

If you’re wondering, the cutouts in that last one appear to be Miley’s dead dog Floyd, a young Miley Cyrus, Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips, and Elvis Presley. Listen, I’ve said it before, but for the most part I could really give a crap about Instagram’s nudity policies. It’s not a democracy, it’s a free service that has the right to make up whatever rules it sees fit, and in the grand scheme of feminism there are probably bigger and more important battles to be raging.

But if it means never having to see a little girl or dead dog face on the body of an adult topless woman again? Then I am staunchly #FREETHENIPPLE from here on out.

