Miley Cyrus Stars In A Bizarre Video With Moby And The Flaming Lips, Who Have Lost Their Damn Minds

Over the past couple of days now, we’ve been documenting Miley Cyrus’ weird friendship or collaboration or whatever the hell you want to call it with Wayne Coyne from The Flaming Lips, and on the heels of that comes this, uh, “music video,” or something — I don’t really know what it’s supposed to be. The five minute clip is entitled “Blonde SuperFreak Steals the Magic Brain,” and it reminds me of the stuff the Monkees were doing after they started doing a lot of drugs and decided that they didn’t want to be on a TV show anymore. Oh and Moby’s also involved, so there’s that.

I attempted to start breaking it down but it just made my head hurt, so in lieu of that — here is a full concept explanation compliments of Wayne Coyne and Rolling Stone. Because there is no way anything I could come up with to say about it would ever top this:

“The video story is something like this: Moby is an evil, power-hungry cult leader. He wants the world’s most valuable (according to our story) psychedelic supernatural possession… John F. Kennedy’s brain….the brain contains the original formula for the drug LSD!!! Miley Cyrus has the magic brain!!! And Moby enlists a nympho Manson girl-type blonde superfreak to go steel [sic] the brain from Cyrus. She steals the brain from Cyrus while Cyrus is still in bed in a drug-induced coma. Cyrus finally wakes up and is mega-pissed that her BRAIN has been stolen. She enlists a burned-faced Santa and a lesbian Bigfoot ( that are hovering in a nearby spaceship) to hunt down the blond superfreak that stole her brain. They have a relentless pursuit, all the while Cyrus laments the loss of her magic brain and Moby gains powerful rainbows from hell. In the end, the blond superfreak kills Santa and Bigfoot and a baby mole ends up with the brain…” Oh yeah. And the Flaming Lips are disguised as rainbows, mushrooms and flowers watching from the sky room where a giant diamond explosion happens.”

Is he literally just screwing with us? Please tell me he’s screwing with us. In either case: Wayne Coyne, you are a fifty-f*cking-three year old man. Make some friends your own age and take up a hobby or something. I hear gardening is nice.

Video NSFW because of some boobs and butts, and watch while you can because this version will probably be taken down soon. The original can be found here.

Jesus.