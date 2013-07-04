Miley Cyrus Thinks She Was Lil Kim In Another Life

Miley Cyrus recently sat down for an interview with Billboard.com to discuss, among other things, her musical inspirations, and she named the five female singers who have had the greatest impact on her. For starters, she mentioned her godmother Dolly Parton as being the influence of her childhood, and followed that up with Joan Jett, because she “represented a time when females weren’t supposed to come out and kick ass” and that’s a pretty solid 1-2 punch.
Her third choice, however, was a bit more intriguing, as she said that it’s Lil Kim because “She just is” and then it got a little confusing.
“In my past life, I feel like that was me, like Lil Kim is who I am, like, on the inside, and she just makes me happy listening to her music, and she is, like – I just love her.”
I don’t know if that means that Miley thinks that Lil Kim is dead and she was Lil Kim before she died, or if she means that in her past life, she was someone like Lil Kim. I think it’s the latter. And does she mean that she’s Lil Kim pre-plastic surgery or Lil Kim after plastic surgery, because there’s a pretty big difference these days.
I think Miley just means that she likes it dirty and raw, and I’m OK with that.
You mean during a coke binge? That’s the oddest adaptation idea for Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde I’ve ever heard. I’ll pay a thousand dollars to watch them both act it out in a trailer in the middle of a mine field.
Miley just can’t quit that discount sex doll look. Seriously, how can someone look so lifeless and ready to be perpetrated on such a consistent basis.
*penetrated, thanks phone.
She learned by watching the best. *two fingers to lips, two fingers to the sky* Shoutout, Lil’ Kim!
Please wash her up when you’re finished.
Ill Kim pic from now looks like a Korean dressed up as Michael Jackson
The look on Miley’s face in that pic is the opposite of sexy.
Lil Kim does look like a reanimated corpse, so it is plausible.
She doesn’t have the sex appeal of Kim in her prime.
Is she on crack yet? I used to think she was beautiful. I don’t like her look on that picture, she’s evil.