Miley Cyrus Did Absolutely The Grossest Thing Yet During Her ‘Bangerz’ Tour

Miley Cyrus kicked off her Bangerz tour last week by simulating fellatio on a Bill Clinton impersonator onstage, so one could only assume that was just the tip of the iceberg of delightful antics we’re going to be hearing about for the next several weeks. Sure enough, here we are a few days later, and Miley is stuffing fans’ soiled underwear in her mouth. NO HANNAH MONTANA, NO!!!!! From The Huffington Post:
But now, it gets worse. During Cyrus’ Feb. 16 performance, a fan threw a thong at her onstage, but instead of dodging the projectile underwear like anyone else would have done, Cyrus picked them up and put them in her mouth. A quick-thinking concert-goer managed to snap a picture of the incident, and the photographic evidence is making rounds on the Internet.
Things I would rather do than stuff a stranger’s used underwear in my mouth: Oh, I don’t know, drink out of a motel hot tub or lick my smartphone after riding the subway? Come on now, there’s “shocking” and then there’s getting crotch herpes on your face parts.
Cue the “There’s shit coming outta her mouth” puns in 3….2….1
She probably payed someone to throw new, clean panties at her so she could get crazy reactions which only make more popular.
Why do we care?
If I was the owner of that thong, I would burn it.
now i know this is a lon shot for most ppl out there but somebody ot paid to throw a pair of new clean panties at her on stage it happens all the time………
Holy hell, her tongue is coming out of her cooter at right at me. Jebus K. Crist, that’s nightmare fuel.
If Lil Wayne or Eminem had done this, would Uproxx be writing about it? Who cares?
I hope so. That shit’s gross no matter who does it.
Yes of course they would.
Holy hell, she’s wearing a shirt with herself on it? I don’t think even Kanye would do that.
If I had a shirt with my own face on it I’d wear it every fucking day
Your move, Bizzle.
I guessed incorrectly that she ate / had sex with a Hot Pocket on stage.
I would hope that this was a pre-arranged thing and those were sanitary panties thrown by someone in her employ. Because otherwise, yeah, that’s both reckless and disgusting.
Reckless and disgusting? More like LIVING ON THE EDGE AND BEING CRAZY!!!1! :D
This is why I soak all my underwear in anthrax before attending concerts.