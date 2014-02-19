Miley Cyrus Did Absolutely The Grossest Thing Yet During Her ‘Bangerz’ Tour

Getty Image

Miley Cyrus kicked off her Bangerz tour last week by simulating fellatio on a Bill Clinton impersonator onstage, so one could only assume that was just the tip of the iceberg of delightful antics we’re going to be hearing about for the next several weeks. Sure enough, here we are a few days later, and Miley is stuffing fans’ soiled underwear in her mouth. NO HANNAH MONTANA, NO!!!!! From The Huffington Post:

But now, it gets worse. During Cyrus’ Feb. 16 performance, a fan threw a thong at her onstage, but instead of dodging the projectile underwear like anyone else would have done, Cyrus picked them up and put them in her mouth. A quick-thinking concert-goer managed to snap a picture of the incident, and the photographic evidence is making rounds on the Internet.

Things I would rather do than stuff a stranger’s used underwear in my mouth: Oh, I don’t know, drink out of a motel hot tub or lick my smartphone after riding the subway? Come on now, there’s “shocking” and then there’s getting crotch herpes on your face parts.