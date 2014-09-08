Miley Cyrus Went To A Fashion Week Party Wearing Nothing But Ice Cream Cone Pasties

09.08.14 4 years ago 13 Comments

WARNING: MILDLY NSFW!

Miley Cyrus went out this weekend to an Alexander Wang Fashion Week after-party at a warehouse in Bushwick wearing nothing above the waist but ice cream cone pasties and cat-eye sunglasses covered in fake plastic pills, because Miley Cyrus. At this point I honestly don’t even know why she bothers with the pasties, because as Scout Willis has taught us, it’s actually perfectly legal to walk around New York City with your tits out. I don’t know, fashion, I guess? Also I have the strangest hankering to play Doctor Mario, now.

https://twitter.com/TheBangerzTour/status/508612540591775744

