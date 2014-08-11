Miley Cyrus Would Like You To Know That She Peed On A Tree This Weekend

#Miley Cyrus
08.11.14 10 Comments

Miley Cyrus went camping — or something, it looks like they were just in somebody’s back yard — this weekend with Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips and a bunch of other people for a “white trash rager” in which they drank moonshine and at some point Miley Cyrus peed on a tree. Personally, I like privacy when I’m doing my business but because it’s Miley Cyrus she had someone take a picture of her and then she Instagrammed it.

Celebrity, y’all. We can’t even hope to wrap our tiny, non-glamorous minds around it.

