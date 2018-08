An updated list of what “she’s just being Miley” means:

1. Spanking twerking dwarfs.

2. Posing topless for Terry Richardson.

3. Going down on Fake Bill Clinton.

4. Eating thongs.

5. Kissing fellow pop stars, because it’s been over a decade since this happened.

That’s SO Miley.

Banner via @mileycyrus