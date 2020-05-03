Missouri Will Allow People To Attend Concerts As Soon As Next Week

Despite concerns from medical officials and health experts, government leaders in various states hoping to restart economies have been begun the steps of relaxing social distancing rules by slowly reopening certain nonessential businesses and allowing larger gatherings. Taking a much bigger step than most states, live concerts will return to the state of Missouri starting May 4.

Detailed in a report by Billboard, Governor Mike Parson revealed his Show Me Strong recovery plan which details a slow reopening of the economy starting May 4. Becoming the first state to do so since the government began lockdown orders, the recovery plan will allow citizens to attend live events, including concerts. According to the Show Me Strong guidelines, large events and gatherings will no longer be banned, but in order to attend a concert, movie theater or stadium “seating shall be spaced out according to social distancing requirements.”

Despite the news, Missouri’s larger music hubs, which include St. Louis, Springfield, and Kansas City, will not open their doors to live events next week. Officials from the major cities plan to keep the cities’ Stay Home order in effect for the time being as St. Louis mayor, Lyda Krewson, revealed on Twitter.

This is an important reminder. Though portions of the state will begin to slowly reopen Monday, @STLCityGov will not. While we are developing a phased approach for our own reopening, the City’s #StayHome orders remain in place. We will continue to be guided by data, not dates. https://t.co/a1wqavqgNM — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) May 1, 2020

Looking at venues in cities that can reopen according to the recovery plan, like The Blue Note in Columbia, they will not be as quick to open their doors to large groups. The Blue Note will continue to hold its Social Distraction, a livestreamed local music concert series, at least through May 15.

[via Billboard]