Good news if you couldn’t catch the tour for one of the best albums of the year the first time around. Mitski has announced more dates for her phenomenal Be The Cowboy tour, hitting up all the US cities she missed on the fall leg of her tour. The tour, which begins in March in Pittsburgh and wraps a month later in North Adams, MA, will take Mitski to a variety of lovely theatre venues and clubs in smaller cities that other artists often skip.
Mitski will be supported by fellow indie singer-songwriter Jay Som for these dates. Tickets are available on presale now, and hit general onsale on Friday at 10 AM. Check out Mitski and Jay Som’s itinerary below.
03/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
03/30 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
03/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
04/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
04/03 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
04/05 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
04/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
04/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
04/09 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
04/10 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
04/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre
04/13 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/14 — Gainesville, FL @ :08 Seconds
04/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National
04/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
04/20 — North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center, Mass Moca
