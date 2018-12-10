Getty Image

Good news if you couldn’t catch the tour for one of the best albums of the year the first time around. Mitski has announced more dates for her phenomenal Be The Cowboy tour, hitting up all the US cities she missed on the fall leg of her tour. The tour, which begins in March in Pittsburgh and wraps a month later in North Adams, MA, will take Mitski to a variety of lovely theatre venues and clubs in smaller cities that other artists often skip.

Mitski will be supported by fellow indie singer-songwriter Jay Som for these dates. Tickets are available on presale now, and hit general onsale on Friday at 10 AM. Check out Mitski and Jay Som’s itinerary below.

03/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

03/30 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

03/31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

04/02 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

04/03 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/05 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

04/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

04/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

04/09 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

04/10 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

04/11 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre

04/13 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/14 — Gainesville, FL @ :08 Seconds

04/16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National

04/19 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/20 — North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center, Mass Moca