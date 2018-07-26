Vinyl Me, Please

When Mitski announced her upcoming album Be The Cowboy, she teased an album built on narrative, saying it’s about “a very controlled icy repressed woman who is starting to unravel.” An album as about presentation as this one promises to be deserves a slick physical release, and that’s just what it’s getting, as Be The Cowboy will be Vinyl Me, Please’s Record Of The Month for August.

The record is pressed on “lipstick red” vinyl, is housed in a gatefold tip-on deluxe jacket, and includes a 12-page photo lyric booklet. In addition, the release also includes a 12″ by 12″ art print by Charlotte Mei, as well as a cocktail recipe that was inspired by the album. The only way to get this edition of the album is to subscribe to Vinyl Me, Please, so learn more about how to do that here.

Announcing our August ROTMs Essentials: Mitski ‘Be The Cowboy’ Rap & Hip Hop: Queen Latifah ‘All Hail The Queen’ Classics: James Booker ‘The Lost Paramount Tapes’ More details: https://t.co/noPUkNfUFd pic.twitter.com/6J0QvJaTgg — Vinyl Me, Please (@VinylMePlease) July 26, 2018

Mitski previously said that the album, in addition to the narrative elements, is about her reconnecting with her emotions: “I had been on the road for a long time, which is so isolating, and had to run my own business at the same time. A lot of this record was me not having any feelings, being completely spent but then trying to rally myself and wake up and get back to Mitski.”

Be The Cowboy is out 8/17 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.