The visuals for Mitski’s Be The Cowboy are especially gorgeous. From the album artwork to the lonely, chilly music videos that accompany “Geyser” and “Nobody,” the indie rocker’s music gains another layer of richness from the stunning images that accompany it. Today, Mitski shared the video for “Washing Machine Heart,” which was previously only available on Tidal.

The video for “Washing Machine Heart” is helmed by super-director Zia Anger, who also made Mitski’s “Geyser” video, along with visuals for indie heavy-hitters like Angel Olsen, Maggie Rogers, and Beach House. “Washing Machine Heart” is a defiant, beautifully desperate song, where Mitski begs a potential lover to use her heart like a washing machine, clean up his mess like some passive appliance. The visuals match the pining of the song. Anger films Mitski in timeless black and white, as she poses and dances around a man obscured in shadow. The “man” turns out to actually be a statue, a poignant metaphor for the passive and cold lover depicted in the song.

Mitski is currently on tour for Be The Cowboy. Every date of the tour has sold out, but you can check out the remaining stops here, and check out the video for “Washing Machine Heart” above.