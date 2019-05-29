Getty Image

Earlier this month, Moby — the musician who is best known for the dance and electronic music he made in the ’90s — released his memoir Then It Fell Apart. In it, the musician recalls various interpersonal and intimate relationships he’s had throughout the years. The 53-year-old claimed that in the late 90s he had a brief relationship with a then-18-year-old Natalie Portman, a claim that the actress refutes. Portman told Harper’s Bazaar that she remembered the situation as “a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.”

After initially pushing back against Portman’s comments, Moby later issued a public apology. Now, it appears the musician has decided to take some time away from the spotlight. On Tuesday, Moby posted a photo of the words “last post” to Instagram. The caption read:

I’m going to go away for awhile.

But before I do I want to apologize again, and to say clearly that all of this has been my own fault.

I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999.

There is obviously no one else to blame but me.

Thank you, and I’m sorry.

Moby

Moby had a small speaking tour scheduled to promote the new book. However, a post on the electronica artist’s website stated that he would be “canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future.” Tickets for the planned UK and Ireland tour stops will be refunded at the point of purchase. Moby is also offering to send signed bookplates to anyone who bought tickets to the engagements.