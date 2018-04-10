Moby Wrote A Controversial Op-Ed About Food Stamps, And People Are Furious At Him

04.10.18 2 hours ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

Electronic music pioneer Moby is no stranger to writing op-eds. He’s written about the beef industry for the LA Times, about migrating from New York to LA for The Guardian, about veganism for Rolling Stone, and about the 2016 election for Billboard. And while it is respectable to be such a concerned citizen, his latest endeavor into the writing world is creating a bit of an uproar.

In an essay titled “Food Stamps Shouldn’t Pay For Junk” for the Wall Street Journal, Moby writes about the US’ SNAP program. He talks about how his family relied on food stamps growing up, and calls for reform so that the program stops paying for items like “candy, soda, cheese products, energy drinks, processed meats” and other unhealthy items. He argues that the health detriments are costing taxpayers even more money in addition to the effects on the well-being of the people eating them. He wants to focus the program on “cheap, healthy foods like beans, vegetables, fruit, and whole grains.”

The controversy here is that it feels like Moby is calling for legislation to control what people choose to consume. Some are calling it out of touch and even classist, with the rich rock star not really being sympathetic to the plight of people who rely on food stamps:

Moby has yet to respond to the widespread criticism of his stance on social media. In fact, he hasn’t even shared the op-ed yet on social media. We suspect that Moby will be in for a rough run through his mentions when he logs in for the day.

Around The Web

TAGSFOOD STAMPSmobyop-ed

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP