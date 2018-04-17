MorMor’s Second Single ‘Whatever Comes To Mind’ Is Soulful Dream Pop At Its Finest

04.17.18 2 hours ago

On his first single, “Heaven’s Only Wishful,” Toronto musician MorMor showed a keen ability to float between genres on a single song without sounding disorganized or unfocused. It’s a real achievement, and now he’s following it up with a soulful and dreamy new single, “Whatever Comes To Mind,” which proves his debut track was no fluke.

It’s a strong follow-up: The song ventures more into straight up dream pop territory than his previous single did, and it works brilliantly with the soul and R&B influence from both the instrumentation and his falsetto vocals. What results is an endlessly engaging track that comes off like Beach House meets The Weeknd’s less pop-oriented moments.

MorMor hasn’t announced a debut album or anything like that yet, although he previously said back in February that he has “a collection of songs that I plan on releasing in the near future.” He’s also previously discussed his vibrant history of musical interests, which probably explains his genre-hopping abilities, saying, “The Beatles were the first band I loved. My favorite song was ‘Strawberry Fields.’ Later I got into Motown and like, the typical bands such as Nirvana, AC/DC, and shit like that. I’ve definitely gone though different phases when it comes to the music I would listen to… anything from Feist to Wu-Tang. I became fixated on certain moments within a song.”

Listen to “Whatever Comes To Mind” above.

Around The Web

TAGSMorMorWhatever Comes To Mind

What To Listen To

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

The Ultimate Playlist For Every Stage Of Your Run

04.17.18 3 hours ago 4 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 1 day ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 3 days ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 3 days ago
The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Best Spotify Playlists You Should Be Listening To Right Now

04.13.18 4 days ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP