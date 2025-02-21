Morray Looks To Make A ‘Long Story Short’ As He Sets Up His Comeback

When North Carolina rap crooner Morray released his new single “FTA (Failure To Appear)” a month ago, it was the Fayetteville native’s first new single in nearly two years, after the Lil Tjay collaboration “High Price.” Prior to that, he’d released the buzzy 2020 single “Quicksand” and featured on fellow Fayettevillian J. Cole’s 2021 hit “My Life” alongside 21 Savage, reprising Pharoahe Monch’s chorus from Styles P’s 2002 standout, “The Life.” After being featured on XXL‘s Freshman cover, and with the co-sign of one of hip-hop’s unofficial “Big Three,” it seemed Morray was poised to blow up in a big way before he took a long break, basically disappearing for all of 2024. Perhaps that was a blessing in disguise: After dodging the contentious and testy energy of a year defined by diss tracks, Morray has a more-or-less clean slate as he prepares to release his second mixtape, Long Story Short, unencumbered by the baggage of his connections (and label obligations, as he’s newly independent, with distribution through EMPIRE). Still, he got plenty out of his association with his Fayetteville compatriot, who famously told him to scrap several albums’ worth of material in the process of recording his debut, which he hopes to release this year after setting the table with Long Story Short. As he tells Uproxx via Zoom, “Every song that J. Cole heard that he said didn’t belong, none of those songs are even around anymore.” Instead, he’s focused on reintroducing himself to the world of hip-hop and establishing what’s transpired “off-screen,” so to speak, as he contemplated his comeback. That slow-cooked approach has served many of his peers well, from J. Cole himself to some of the biggest success stories of the past four years. Musically, the album sees Morray attacking gritty beats with even more bluesy aplomb than ever, while contextually, hip-hop’s soil is ready for some new sounds after the scorched-earth scuffling of the past year. Morray has emerged with some stories to tell, and with Long Story Short, he delivers a useful prologue, synopsizing the parts we need to know before serving up the real plot for 2025. What have you been up to since we last heard from you? Honestly, I’ve been just living life. I ain’t going to lie to you: Really going through it and just realizing who I want to be and the kind of music I want to make and the kind of person I want to be, the kind of father I want to be. Just really just been living, you feel me? And learning in these past four years. I’ve really just been working on my craft and working on my pen and working on Morray. It shows. The raps on this are incredibly top tier. I could never in my time figure out how to get down that melodic style that you’re so good at because my breath control wasn’t there. Do you jog three miles a day to get that up or how do you maintain that? No, I’m going to keep it a band. Bro, growing up in church, you going to learn that breath control regardless. Auntie ain’t about to sit here and let you mess up the whole song because you can’t breathe, so you got to learn that at a young age. So that sh*t came from me since a little kid because jogging three miles a day, no sir-ski.

It’s 12 tracks and the process of selecting tracks has always been really interesting to me because there’s a logic that goes into it: You record a lot and then you have to figure out which ones. What are the criteria that make a Long Story Short song a must-have and what’s the sort of thing that can disqualify a track? I wanted to stick to exactly what happened in chronological order, so there’s a lot of songs that I make that sound the same. So it’s like, I have four songs that have the same topic, but which song is the best song out of those four songs? And then I pick the next topic and make four to five songs for that topic and pick the best song… I like to go through and just create different vibes for the same topic just to see what’s the best vibe I can have. Because there’s so many ways you can tell a story: There’s not just one way. I’ll write a song and record it four different ways just to hear how it sounds. Different flows, different tempos, different everything just to see, “Okay, does this fit the story better or does this one?” In terms of Long Story Short, what kind of a story would you say that this is? If you had to give it a genre and a log line… You know how movies are like, “Oh, Die Hard on a boat”? They give you a log line and then they give you the genre of it. What would this one be? Triumphant gladiator vibes. I just see myself being in the middle of the arena, bro, fighting everything that’s against me and really coming out on top. Just ain’t no “Hail Caesar,” it’s “Hail Morray” now. I’m putting myself first and I’m ready to just take on anybody. What were some of the struggles or obstacles or things that you felt like were trying to hold you back over the last three years? And what were some of your strategies or your things that helped you overcome those in the process of writing this album? It was lack of confidence for me, lack of support from people that I was doing business with before. It was a lot of small things that became big things. So I can’t pinpoint one single thing, but it was a difficult four years trying to figure out exactly what I was trying to do and who I was trying to become. I made so many different kinds of sounds, and it was trying to figure it out, and I finally realized: “Yo, bro, get back to you.” And I got that from the people that surround me, the people that support me, the ones that helped me, the ones I call when I’m struggling with something or the ones that surround me and like, “Yo, bro, you got this.” Having a close-knit team is really what makes me feel like I could do it all because I know they’ve really got my back. That actually reminded me of something that you said prior to… I want to say it was ’22. You were doing an interview with HipHopDX. You told DX that J. Cole made you scrap “hella” albums. How much of Long Story Short is entirely new and how much of it is a remainder of something that J. Cole was like, “That’s not good enough, bro?” And you just reworked it until it was? Well, I’m going to keep it a band. Long Story Short, it is a mixtape. I wouldn’t even call it my album, because I feel like I just had so much to get out and I wanted to do this. Okay, Long Story Short, before I give you my album, this is what you have to start with. You got to know me first.