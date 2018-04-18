Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Early on in his career, Moses Sumney has proven himself to be an artist. His debut album, Aromanticism, was a critical darling thanks to its confident experimentation on soul and indie music, and his “Lonely World” video about a mermaid was dark and emotional. That could also be said about his latest video, for “Quarrel,” in which he and a horse have an interesting dynamic.

In the clip, Sumney has a close bond with a horse, although the situation takes a dark and surreal turn. The video seems to be an extreme illustration of what Sumney previously said the song is about, when he spoke about the song’s origins and said that it addresses the role of privilege in relationships:

“I was thinking about privilege and power and the idea that two people in a relationship can be coming from different ends of the spectrum when it comes to societal power. In our interpersonal relationships, we like to think of ourselves as equals and as individuals, but what we don’t often realize is that we have either the weight of the world on our shoulders, depending on how much privilege we bring to the table, or the support of the world to back us up. So I was kind of trying to address the idea that two people can be equals in the bedroom or at the dining room table when out in the world, they are not.”

Watch the video for “Quarrel” above, and check out Sumney’s upcoming tour dates below.